Versor Investments LP Buys 19,300 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCUL. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 93.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 193.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

OCUL stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $327.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 65.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocular Therapeutix

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $608,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,074,761 shares in the company, valued at $28,429,881.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 158,800 shares of company stock valued at $724,352 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Articles

