Versor Investments LP Buys New Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,412,000 after acquiring an additional 33,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 60,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 67,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $635.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,609.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $26.13.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 15,015.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOD shares. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

