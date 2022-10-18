Versor Investments LP Buys New Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGR. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $160,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

RGR opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $140.65 million for the quarter.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

