Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 10,784 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

