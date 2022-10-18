Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 2,100 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 393.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDA opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.19 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 63.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

