Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 3,504 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,972.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,959,000 after buying an additional 564,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,112,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after buying an additional 403,419 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,149.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after buying an additional 305,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after buying an additional 299,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FBHS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.