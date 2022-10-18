Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 4,900 Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 107,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,485 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

AGYS opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 242.24 and a beta of 0.99. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $57.45.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,401.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

