Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 5,800 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 237.5% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 39,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 86.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 2.6 %
DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $59.46.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
