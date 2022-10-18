Versor Investments LP Cuts Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,398 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in OLO were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OLO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

OLO Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of OLO stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.05.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

OLO Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

