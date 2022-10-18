Versor Investments LP Cuts Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,628,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 637,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,867,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MYR Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 4,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $459,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $705,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 4,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $459,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,240 shares of company stock worth $1,588,678. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYR Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MYRG opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.09. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.38.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $708.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

