Versor Investments LP Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Popular by 6.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Popular stock opened at $74.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.18. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.77 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,187.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

