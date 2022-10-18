Versor Investments LP Has $205,000 Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,813 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 308.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 53,613 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 180,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.