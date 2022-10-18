Versor Investments LP Has $206,000 Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.09. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $174.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

