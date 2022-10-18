Versor Investments LP Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,845,000 after buying an additional 85,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,899,000 after purchasing an additional 98,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 246,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:WD opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.26. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.62.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.