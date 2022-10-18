Versor Investments LP Increases Stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 240.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,091 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 368,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,899 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 4,844.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 202,030 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 314.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 190,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bionano Genomics news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $72,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of BNGO opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.01. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $6.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.24.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 33.21% and a negative net margin of 453.68%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Profile

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Featured Stories

