Versor Investments LP Invests $113,000 in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,770,000 after acquiring an additional 63,568 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 18.2% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,865,000 after buying an additional 527,973 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,721,000 after buying an additional 150,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $24,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

GMRE stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.80 million, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 442.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

