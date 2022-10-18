Versor Investments LP Invests $115,000 in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $255.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 9th.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Articles

