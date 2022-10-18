Versor Investments LP Invests $145,000 in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAZR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,218,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,385,000 after purchasing an additional 304,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after acquiring an additional 865,041 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,500,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 329,721 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4,481.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Luminar Technologies

In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,500 over the last ninety days. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.47% and a negative net margin of 832.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

