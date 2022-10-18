Versor Investments LP Invests $152,000 in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 21.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,297,000 after acquiring an additional 698,597 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 591,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 201,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.
Codexis Stock Up 7.4 %
NASDAQ CDXS opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $352.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.57. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $42.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDXS. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark set a $20.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.
Insider Activity at Codexis
In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $342,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,121.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,121.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $331,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,492.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,216 shares of company stock worth $888,229. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
