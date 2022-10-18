Versor Investments LP Invests $152,000 in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 21.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,297,000 after acquiring an additional 698,597 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 591,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 201,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $352.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.57. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $42.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDXS. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark set a $20.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Insider Activity at Codexis

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $342,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,121.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,121.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $331,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,492.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,216 shares of company stock worth $888,229. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.