Versor Investments LP Invests $155,000 in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the second quarter worth $148,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter worth $162,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 7.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Stock Up 4.3 %

PWSC stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

In other news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 18,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $317,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

