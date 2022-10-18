Versor Investments LP Invests $200,000 in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 76.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Model N by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Model N in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Model N by 9.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $35,606.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,653.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,207 shares of company stock worth $687,180 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MODN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

