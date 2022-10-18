Versor Investments LP Invests $203,000 in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HEES. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 22.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,622,000 after buying an additional 214,749 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 165,397 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 193.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 163,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 38.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after buying an additional 110,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after buying an additional 95,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at H&E Equipment Services

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 4.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HEES opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $294.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.