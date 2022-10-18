Versor Investments LP Invests $216,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,489,000 after buying an additional 127,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,541,000 after buying an additional 449,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Iron Mountain by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,254,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,492,000 after buying an additional 154,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,559 shares of company stock worth $913,923. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

NYSE:IRM opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

