Versor Investments LP Invests $216,000 in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 45.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 24.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth $388,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 868,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 44,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,280,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,884,000 after acquiring an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $113.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

