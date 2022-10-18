Versor Investments LP Invests $221,000 in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,821,000 after buying an additional 162,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,259,000 after buying an additional 75,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 45,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,271,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,777,000 after buying an additional 38,103 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,213,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $38.37.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $139.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Insider Transactions at WesBanco

In other news, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,614.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.