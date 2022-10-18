Versor Investments LP Invests $228,000 in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the first quarter valued at about $5,416,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 152.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Semrush

In other news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 5,890 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $74,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,609.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 45,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,386.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $74,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,609.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,802 shares of company stock worth $6,188,729 over the last ninety days. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Semrush Trading Up 5.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of SEMR opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.04 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

