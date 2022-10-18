Versor Investments LP Invests $235,000 in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 62.4% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 243.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 67.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

LCI Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE LCII opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.44. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

