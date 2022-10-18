Versor Investments LP Invests $61,000 in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SmartRent by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 571,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 82,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SmartRent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent in the second quarter valued at $1,040,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 6,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.09, for a total value of 34,026.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,635,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 105,035,601.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SmartRent news, Director Robert T. Best acquired 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.65 per share, for a total transaction of 306,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,905,222 shares in the company, valued at 17,904,060.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 6,685 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.09, for a total transaction of 34,026.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,635,678 shares in the company, valued at 105,035,601.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 716,150 shares of company stock worth $3,818,340. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

SMRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SmartRent to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SmartRent from $4.50 to $2.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 6.73.

SMRT stock opened at 2.29 on Tuesday. SmartRent, Inc. has a twelve month low of 2.19 and a twelve month high of 14.74. The firm has a market cap of $452.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 4.31.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 42.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 51.83 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 67.95%. Research analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

