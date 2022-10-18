Versor Investments LP Invests $68,000 in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 714,843 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,036,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 581,686 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 101.6% during the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 503,956 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 90.7% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 490,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 211.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 343,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

ARLO stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $401.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.

Insider Activity

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

