Versor Investments LP Makes New $153,000 Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GT. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

