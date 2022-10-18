Versor Investments LP Makes New $181,000 Investment in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 73.4% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $602,351.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,025,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $454,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 539,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $602,351.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,025,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,513 shares of company stock worth $2,311,420. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.00 and a beta of 0.97.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
