Versor Investments LP Makes New $217,000 Investment in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Integer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 114,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Integer by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Integer Stock Up 4.0 %

ITGR stock opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.16. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $95.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Integer

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.