Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Stock Up 11.0 %

NYSE:EGHT opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.36. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $24.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $187.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.54 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. Equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $183,937. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

