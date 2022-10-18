Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the second quarter worth about $98,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 191,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 101,190 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

DOUG stock opened at 4.82 on Tuesday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a one year low of 3.83 and a one year high of 12.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is 5.41.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 364.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 379.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

In other Douglas Elliman news, Director Ronald J. Kramer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of 5.33 per share, with a total value of 53,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at 213,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Douglas Elliman news, Director Ronald J. Kramer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of 5.33 per share, with a total value of 53,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at 213,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard M. Lorber purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.99 per share, for a total transaction of 399,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,876,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,476,600.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 288,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,795. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

