Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXU opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $284.80 million during the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 95.62% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

