Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,178,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,178,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,746 shares of company stock valued at $438,755 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.24. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.39.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

