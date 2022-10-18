Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,801,000 after buying an additional 2,159,334 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $29,049,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,345,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,708,000 after buying an additional 1,483,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 74.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,364,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,720,000 after buying an additional 583,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Tricon Residential Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of TCN stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $155.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 170.54% and a return on equity of 29.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Tricon Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.