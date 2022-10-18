Versor Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMRK stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.04 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 7.36%.

NMRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

