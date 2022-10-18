Versor Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Newmark Group Stock Performance
NMRK stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.80.
Newmark Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 7.36%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NMRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.
Newmark Group Company Profile
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)
- Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.