Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 13,700 Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1,090.0% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 2,798,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,750 shares during the period. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,672,000. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,993,000. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,249,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMPL. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.
AMPL stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.98. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $87.98.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
