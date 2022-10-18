Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 4,790 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,790 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after acquiring an additional 346,492 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,045,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 896,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after acquiring an additional 145,421 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 30.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 619,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,164,000 after purchasing an additional 143,597 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 25.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 598,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 121,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.