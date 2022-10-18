Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 5,975 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATGE. American Trust bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATGE. StockNews.com began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

