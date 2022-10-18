Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 58.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 5.4 %

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 294,111 shares of company stock worth $2,926,662 in the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 3.30. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.