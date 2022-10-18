Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 47.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $136.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 2.06. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $174.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 42.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.75.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

