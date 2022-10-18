Versor Investments LP Sells 2,200 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 1.4 %

GNK opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $584.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,134. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

