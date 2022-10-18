Versor Investments LP Sells 4,287 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after buying an additional 567,961 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after buying an additional 303,984 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $10,089,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,471,000 after buying an additional 239,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,791,000 after buying an additional 224,791 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

