Versor Investments LP Sells 6,011 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Hayward were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 754,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 280,297 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $15,191,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Hayward by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 70,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hayward by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 644,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 72,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hayward had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

