Versor Investments LP Sells 7,800 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 129.5% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 26.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,002,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,154 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. William Marsh Rice University bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,189,000. Finally, Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at 1Life Healthcare

In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $5,593,378.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 133,838 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $2,299,336.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,454.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $5,593,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,954,326 shares of company stock worth $67,538,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

1Life Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Barclays lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.28.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About 1Life Healthcare

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

