Versor Investments LP Takes $141,000 Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 545.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

NG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NG opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.73. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 45.44, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

