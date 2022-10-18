Versor Investments LP Takes $172,000 Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 104,312 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,411,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after buying an additional 97,960 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 214,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,313.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,119 shares of company stock worth $124,994. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $291.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

MTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

