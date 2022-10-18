Versor Investments LP Takes $178,000 Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Outset Medical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Outset Medical by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Activity

Outset Medical Stock Performance

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,044 shares of company stock valued at $843,905 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

OM stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $715.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $60.33.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.